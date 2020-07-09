This is a 107.9% growth in volumes and 87.7% in value traded for the same period in 2019.

On a month-on-month basis, trading volumes saw a drop of 16% at the end of June after a great performance in May 2020.

A volume of 60.74 million shares was recorded at the end of June compared with 72.61 million shares in May of the same year.

This led to a total value of GHC46.983 million in June 2020 as against GHC47.825 million recorded at the end of May 2020. This is a marginal fall of 1.76%.

The daily average value recorded in June was ¢2.174 million compared to GH¢ 2.517 million recorded in May 2020.

The GSE Composite index at the end of June 2020 continued its decline to record -15.83% (YTD) compared to the-14.01 percent (YTD) recorded at the end of May 2020.

The volume of securities traded for the month of June 2020 increased by 145 million from the May 2020 figure of more than 8.8 billion while the liquidity of the market went up to 54 percent at the end of June from 32 percent in May 2020.