At a press conference on Tuesday (May 19, 2020), the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, indicated that the government has paid its debt with the ECG with a credit of GHC500 million.

“In 2016 when the NDC left power the total amount owed the ECG was 2.63 billion Ghana cedis. The NPP on the assumption of office ensured it was current on all the bills incurred from 2017 to date…President Akufo-Addo has paid 2 billion annually to cover bills to ECG.”

“All bills have been paid to ECG with a credit of 500 million,” Mr Amewu added.

Meanwhile, the West-African country has recorded 5,918 COVID-19 cases as of today.

The figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) showed that 31 people have died and 1,754 have recovered.

Below is the breakdown of the cases recorded according to regions

Greater Accra Region – 4,422

Ashanti Region – 881

Central Region – 212

Eastern Region – 100

Western Region – 98

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 41

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0