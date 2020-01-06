Statistics from the Bank of Ghana show that the cedi depreciated by about 10.6% against the dollar in 2019.

Most Ghanaians often blame the cedi depreciation on the government.

However, Rev Obofour has said that churches should be blamed and not the government of the day.

The Founder and Leader of Anointed Chapel International, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour has said that the churches must be blamed for the depreciation of the cedi.

Preaching in his church, Rev Obofour said the government must not be blamed for the depreciation of the cedi.

He explained that most of the churched headquartered abroad change the money they receive as offering on Sundays into foreign currencies and send them to their headquarters outside Ghana.

“There is always instability in the cedi because if government works on stabilizing the currency up until Friday, the churches after doing their transfers make the cedi weak again.”

“So which President can change the fortunes of Ghana? The president cannot also complain because he is scared because there are more Christians in the country.”

He encouraged the government to speak up without fearing anybody or religion.

According to statistics from the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the cedi depreciated by about 10.6% against the dollar in 2019 compared to the 8.21% depreciation recorded in 2018.