Hotels, apartments and other tourist establishments in Mombasa and other Coastal areas are doing brisk business during the December holidays following an upsurge of domestic and international visitors.

Mombasa, Malindi and Watamu together with award winning Diani in Kwale County are the preferred holiday destinations for many Kenyans and foreign visitors arriving to savour its beautiful sandy beaches stretched out from the South to the North coast and tropical ambience.

Malindi International Airport.

This year wasn’t any different and thousands of ecstatic local and international visitors thronged various hotels and tourist establishments in Mombasa and other coastal areas to celebrate the Christmas holiday season.

Kenyans indulged in water sports, football, camel riding, family dinners, traditional dances and live bands.

Diani beach

Apart from hotels, other tourist related business such as transport, food vendors and beach operators are enjoying good business during this festive season.

This comes as tourists numbers have slightly increased by 5% in the coastal region, Samburu and Maasai Mara during this festive season. Compared to last year where tourist numbers increased by 20%, largely attributed to improved security, this year’s tourists numbers is lower than was projected by industry players.

Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Mike Macharia blamed the terror attack that happened in Nairobi’s Dusit D2 in January contributed to the low growth, Capital News reported.