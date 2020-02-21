Simba Corporation has already hit the ground running and began assembling the Mahindra pick-ups locally at the Associated Vehicle Assembly (AVA) in Mombasa.

Mahindra has been selling commercial pick-ups and passenger cars in Kenya since 2012.

The Indian automaker now joins the big boys club made up of Isuzu East Africa, Toyota Kenya, French’s Peugeot and Germany’s Volkswagen.

Indian automaker, Mahindra, is racing to catch up with Isuzu East Africa, Toyota Kenya, French’s Peugeot and Germany’s Volkswagen and is gearing up to start assembling its pick-ups locally.

Simba Corporation has already hit the ground running and began assembling the Mahindra pick-ups locally as it moves to take advantage of tax incentives that will see it reduce buyer price in the increasingly competitive segment.

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up. (HapaKenya)

Dealers who assemble vehicles locally are exempted from the 25% import duty levied on fully-built imported vehicles, an incentive that gives room for assemblers to produce cheaper vehicles in the country.

“We are confident that Mahindra will solidify its presence in the Kenyan market with the local assembly of pick-ups,” said Simba Corporation Group Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kotecha.

Mahindra is not a new kid on the block and has been selling commercial pick-ups and passenger cars in Kenya since 2012 through Simba Corporation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta admires work at Associated Vehicle Assembly (AVA) plant in Mombasa.

The recently started assembly at Associated Vehicle Assembly (AVA) marks a new chapter for the Indian automaker, coming at a time when the government is working on implementing its National Automotive Policy.

“The locally assembled pick-up will enable small and medium sized enterprise owners to access an affordable, high quality vehicle that provides real value for money,” Mr Kotecha said, Business Daily reported.

Simba Corporation Group Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kotecha. (The truth)

Mahindra’s move is expected to boost local assembly of motor vehicles and discourage importation of used cars and fully built new vehicles.

The first dozen of the single and double cabin pick-ups are in the final stages of assembly at the AVA plant in Mombasa and is expected to be officially unveiled soon.