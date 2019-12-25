While delivering his Christmas message, he, on behalf of his shareholders, directors, management, and staff of Groupe Nduom, thanked customers for sticking with the business for over 30 years the business has been in existence.

“I want to thank each and every one of our customers for the relationship we have built over more than 30 years and particularly for the business you have done with us this year, 2019,” he stated.

He mentioned that this year had been a difficult one for the company, highlighting a large number of employees who lost their jobs due to these challenges.

“This has been a particularly difficult one for us at Groupe Nduom. We acknowledge the difficulties experienced particularly by our banking and investment customers. For that, we are sorry.

Many challenges were put our way with very negative consequences, intended and unintended. More than 3,000 employees lost their jobs due to these challenges. Other jobs are at risk,” he added.

The Bank of Ghana earlier this year closed down the GN bank and other micro finances for their inability to meet the minimum capital of GH₵400 million. Earlier, the banking sector clean-up had led to panic withdrawals which had negatively affected the bank and other local banks.

However, Dr. Nduom is optimistic that the New Year will see the Groupe Nduom rise from its troubles to its former glory.

“But we have hope, that with the strength, with the spirit and the enthusiasm that we have, we will overcome these challenges.

“We are determined to leave behind the difficulties of 2019, and enter the new year, 2020, with bright new ideas, with renewed strength and with the support that we believe will come from many quarters, so that we can get back into place and deliver the kinds of services and produce the goods that have come to be associated with Groupe Nduom.

“We will prove to everyone particularly ourselves that indeed when we say Groupe Nduom; Beyond Excellence, we mean that; we will live it,” he added.