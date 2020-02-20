Femi Otedola, Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, visits Dangote refinery in Lekki, Lagos.

The billionaire businessman describes Dangote's plants as “8th wonder of the world”.

Dangote fertilizer plant to take off at the end of the first quarter of 2020

Femi Otedola, Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, has described Africa's wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote's multi-billion-dollar refinery and fertiliser projects as the “8th wonder of the world”.

Femi Otedola

The billionaire, who recently sold his stakes in Forte Oil Plc, made this known in a tweet after visiting the Dangote refinery site in Lagos, Nigeria. He said he was shocked seeing the development on the sites.

ALSO READ: A look at how Dangote, Otedola, and other African executives have re-strategised businesses in 2019

Narrating his recent experience, Otedola said the Dangote fertilizer project which is ready for commissioning is the second-largest fertilizer plant in the world.

Aliko Dangote and other officials at Dangote Refinery site Twitter/DangoteGroup

He said the oil refinery is 75% completed, with the petrochemical unit 60% completed.

Dangote fertilizer plant is expected to take off at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and may propel Nigeria towards self-sufficient in fertilizer production. The size of the plant is said to be twice that of Eleme petrochemicals in Rivers, Nigeria.

The refinery, when completed, will have the capacity to process about 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil.