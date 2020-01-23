Brand Finance releases the 2020 World’s Most Valuable Brand list.

Amazon breaks $200 billion-mark as the most valuable brand in the world.

No African brands feature in the 2020’s Brand Finance Global 500.

No African brands feature in the 2020's Brand Finance Global 500, as the mentality of many managements remains commodity rooted rather than brand conscious, according to Brand Finance's latest Most Valuable Brands.

According to the report, launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos, there is little promise for future contenders among African companies.

Despite there being no contenders, there are some African input and influence in the rankings with China’s Tencent part-owned by Johannesburg listed Naspers, ranked 27th most valuable. Luxury giant, Richemont - founded by South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert – has its subsidy, Cartier , featured in the ranking in the 123rd position.

Globally, the most valuable brand is Amazon, and the company has established a bridgehead for Africa in Cape Town, showcasing the brand’s intention across the continent.

Jeremy Sampson, Managing Director, Brand Finance Africa, commented, “There is a reason Africa is called the most unbranded continent in the world. Africa remains dislocated economically and physically with local brands parochial rather than pan African – similar to Europe a century ago.

“The mentality of many managements remains commodity rooted rather than brand conscious, but the continent has huge potential as the population continues to grow and as brands become economically viable.”

Nigeria’s Dangote is still a potential brand

The report counts Nigeria’s Dangote as the most potential brand across the continent “The brand is truly a pan-African and has celebrated its position as the continent’s biggest producer of construction materials, reflected in its healthy profit growth.”