According to the report, there are thousands of notifications of attacks on major banks located in the region by silence hacker groups.

They are known to be responsible for the theft of millions of dollars from banks across the world.

Who the Silence Group is and it does:

The Silence Group is one of the most active Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actors, which has carried out a number of successful campaigns targeting banks and financial organisations in the world.

The typical scenario of the attack begins with a social engineering scheme, as attackers send a phishing e-mail that contains malware to a bank employee. From there the malware gets inside the banks’ security perimeter and remains quite for a while, gathering information on the victim organisation by capturing screenshots and making video recordings of the day-to-day activity on the infected device, learning how things work in the targeted banks.

When the attackers are ready to take action, they activate all capabilities of the malware and cash out using, for example, ATMs. The score sometimes reaches millions of dollars.

What Kaspersky researchers report said

The attacks detected began in the first week of January 2020 and indicated that the threat actors are about to begin the final stage of their operation and cash out the funds. Till now, the attacks are ongoing and persist in targeting large banks in several SSA countries.

Kaspersky researchers attribute the attacks to the Russian-speaking Silence group based on the malware used in the attacks, which was previously used solely in the group’s operations. In addition, the language of the malware is Russian: threat actors attempted to slightly cover this fact by typing Russian words using the English keyboard layout.

“Silence group has been quite productive in the past years, as they live up to their name; their operations require an extensive period of silent monitoring, with rapid and coordinated thefts. We noticed a growing interest of this actor group in banking organisations in 2017 and since that time the group would constantly develop, expanding to new regions and updating their social engineering scheme,” said Sergey Golovanov, security researcher at Kaspersky.

“We urge all banks to stay vigilant, as apart from the large sums Silence group also steal sensitive information while monitoring the Banks activity as they video record screen activity. This is a serious privacy abuse that might cost more than money can buy,” he added.