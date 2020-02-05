Mr Duffour has been charged with money laundering while Dr Asiama has been charged with willfully causing financial loss to the state.

The charge sheet signed by the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, was filed at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Aside the two, Dr Duffour’s son, Kwabena Duffour Jnr, as well as seven others, have also been charged by the state with 68 offences for their roles leading to the collapse of the bank in 2017.

The seven which include Honda Holdings Limited, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, Elsie, Dansoa Kyereh, Jeffrey Amon, Benjamin Ofori and Kwadwo Opoku Okoh were cited in the charge sheet presented to the Accra High Court.

The charges include conspiracy to commit crime.

Background

The founder of the UniBank, Dr Kwabena Duffour, recently asked for an interlocutory injunction from the court to prevent the Ghana Police Service from what he describes as “unlawful threats and harassment”.

The move came after he received an invitation from the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The summon, the police said, was due to allegations that he contributed to the collapse of UniBank.

The police again launched a manhunt for the arrest of a former Deputy Governor.

According to the police, Dr Asiamah was connected with the banking crisis that led to the collapse of nine commercial banks in the country.

The two among the others after interrogations have been charged with various charges and are yet to appear before court for prosecution.