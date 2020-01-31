● You can invest in any Nigerian stock, treasury bills, and other securities.

● In this article, we take a look at investment opportunities on Wealth.ng with good returns.

Do you want money to work for you in 2020 instead of you working for money? Do you wish to have safe and secure investment opportunities on-the-go with expert advisory? Then, try out Wealth.ng app.

Wealth.ng is one of the fastest-growing online trading platforms in Nigeria where you can buy, monitor, and cash-out investment anytime, anyday, and anywhere.

Unlike other investment channels, Wealth.ng, an affiliate of Sankore Securities Limited, is registered with the Nigerian Stock Exchange and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria.

Payments are secured via Flutterwave, a PCI DSS certified payment platform.

We take a look at investment opportunities that are available on Wealth.ng, most especially those with high returns:

Fixed income - Here, you can get a treasury bill for N10,000 for a minimum of 30 days and get your interest rate.

For instance, 5% of 100,000 investment in treasury bills will you N5,000 per annum.

Screenshot Wealthng app

Why this is good: This type of investment tied up your cash for you without any RISK with certain returns. Other fixed income options are not available on Wealth.ng but treasury bill is certainly a risk-free investment you need to try out.

Stocks - With stocks, you automatically become a shareholder in any Nigerian company. You can purchase it in units and watch your investments grow. The good aspect is you can buy units in the banking, insurance, oil and gas, telecom sectors, among others.

The shares you can buy include those on any publicly listed companies such as Dangote Cement, GTBank, MTN, Airtel, insurance, and oil companies.

Screenshot of Wealthng app

With stocks, you can invest as low as you want in naira.

Why this is good: In January 2019, if you had bought shares in Access Bank N6.50 per unit, each unit would worth above N10 per unit as of January 2020. There’s a tendency to rise more in 2020. The contrary aspect is that the market is also highly volatile as the Nigerian market is down by 15% this year.

Agriculture: On Wealth.ng, investment in Sorghum, Maize, Soybeans, and others offer as high as 18% per annum. It is one of the best offers as regards risk-free investment in the country.

You can invest as low as N50,000.

An example of this is that 18% of N50,000 can give you up to N9,000 returns.

Welath NG mobile app with good investment options

All these investments are in one-channel via the app with various options, competitive returns, across a wide range of asset classes.

Wealth.ng also helps you to track, provide investment advisory, competitive investment returns, access to other numerous benefits on the app.

Click here to download the app !