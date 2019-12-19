With Christmas and New Year celebrations around the corner it presents a perfect opportunity to gift your loved ones with a bottle of great wine.

Bonding with family and friends over a bottle of wine makes for a great memorable festive season.

Business Insider SSA decided to go on a treasure hunt and showcase great tasting wines and champagne you can gift your friends and family this festive season.

‘A little wine is good for the stomach’ and there’s no better time to put this in practice than this year’s festive season.

A glass of wine: Bonding with family and friends over a bottle of wine makes for a great memorable festive season. (George Tubei)

Here are just a few you can select.

Moët Impérial limited edition

Moët Impérial limited edition. (courtesy)

Moet Imperial is an extremely accomplished assemblage of the most diverse selection of crus in Champagne, with a predominance of Pinot Noir (45% to 50%), for intensity and structure, elegantly complemented with Pinot Meunier (35% to 40%) and with Chardonnay (10% to 20%) for freshness.

It reflects the diversity and complementarities of the three champagne grapes and the richness of the region's best vineyards to reveal the magic of the world's most loved champagne.

Moet Imperial can be served as a prelude to dinner and all the way through to dessert. It pairs well with fish, seafood and white meat.

Nectar Impérial Rosé

Nectar Impérial Rosé (drinkdivino)

Nectar Impérial Rosé is a gourmand and voluptuous expression of the Moët & Chandon style. A style that distinguishes itself by its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate and its elegant maturity.

The intense fruitiness of ripe berries: wild strawberry, redcurrant and blackcurrant will leave you asking for more.

Grand Vintage 2012

Grand Vintage 2012. (pinterest)

Perfectly embodying the Moët & Chandon three essential values: maturity, complexity and charisma, Grand Vintage 2012 is a gentle, fresh and harmonious champagne made from black grapes.

Every Grand Vintage 2012 is unique and original, the Celllar Master’s free, personal interpretation in service of revealing the exceptional personality of singular vintage years

It takes a minimum of 5 years in the cellars to age and allowed to age after disgorgement for a minimum of six months.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon. (popevalleywinery)

A natural cross between Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc from Bordeaux, France, Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the most popular red wine grape in the world.

Cabernet Sauvignon is known for its dark color, full body and an alcohol content that is over 13.5%. As a result, this dry wine needs to be drunk with food, given its acidity, tannins and alcohol.

It is loved for its high concentration and age worthiness.

Moët Ice Impérial

Moët Ice Impérial (tripadvisor)

Deep gold with ambery highlights Moët Ice Impérial is the first and only refreshing champagne specially created to be enjoyed on ice.

It can be accompanied by: Fresh mint leaves, Lemon pell, grapefruit peel, Cucumber peel, Ginger slice and Cardamone seeds.

Its stored in the wine cellars for 18 good months and allowed to age after disgorgement for a minimum of 3 months.

Dodoma dry red and dry white

Dodoma dry red. (CellarTracker)

Dodoma dry red is a fine wine with hints of spice and berry, giving a full round taste on the nose and a warm pallet on the tongue.

The red wine has a smooth, rounded taste and is best served with "Nyama Choma," (roast meat). It has a 12.5% alcohol and is made from Makutupora grape varieties.

Dodoma dry white on the other hand is the white variety – it’s not much of a fruity wine neither is it a sweet white wine.

Moët Ice Impérial Rosé

Moët Ice Impérial Rosé. (Twitter/clos19official)

Vivid pink with golden highlights, Moët Ice Impérial rose, is the first and only rose champagne specially created to be enjoyed on ice.

Scents of fragrant red berries and cherries: Morello cherry, ligonberry combined with nuances with juicy summer fruits such as fig and nectarine is what awaits you when you pop Moët Ice Impérial Rose open.

It is best served with three ice cubes. It has a refreshing finish with a bittersweet note of pink grapefruit.

Mara Nyekundu

Mara Nyekundu (twitter/BlueskyAviatio2)

A delicious blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, Mara Nyekundu is an approachable wine ideally suited to the traditional Kenyan Nyama Choma, Asian curries, exotic game meats and a good old-fashioned steak.

It is fruity, with strong aromas of plums, vanilla and blackcurrants.

Leleshwa Rose

Leleshwa Rose. (Leleshwa)

A glass of well-chilled Rosé enhances the pleasurable taste of white meat served with a gentle twist, such as chicken salad or poached fish.

It is sourced from Morendat farm, at the heart of Africa’s Great Rift Valley.

Asconi

Asconi. (George Tubei)

Asconi pastoral is a Moldova wine classified as red wine or red dry wine or cabernet sauvignon wine. It contains 16% ABV (alcohol by volume).