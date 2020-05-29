This means that currently, 52 workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Western Regional Director of Health, Dr Jacob Mahama told Accra-based Citi FM that two workers earlier tested positive. The contact tracing led them to discover the other 50.

“There were two cases that were confirmed and we did some contact tracing and about 50 of them are positive and they are asymptomatic.”

Speaking after an emergency meeting with the Regional Minister, Dr Mahama said the infected persons, likely to be working on the Kwame Nkrumah FPSO and MV Lancelot, are being isolated in Accra and Takoradi.

Tullow Oil Ghana had earlier confirmed to the media that two of its contract staff had contracted the virus.

The company subsequently initiated a general screening.

Tullow earlier said that it had been following strict quarantine procedures for all personnel working offshore including two weeks of government-approved quarantine.

However, it is yet to comment on the latest development.

The Western Region has currently recorded 395 known infections. Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 7,616.