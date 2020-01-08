The Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) has come a long way since the release of the direct-to-video movie "Living in Bondage" back in 1992) which is recognising for revolutionising this sector.

Shot in only one month on a budget of $12,000 (N118,920 at the 1992 exchange rate), this ‘home video’ became the first official Nollywood ‘blockbuster' after selling over a million copies.

Years later, Nigerian movies are now mostly produced straight to the cinema with a couple of them making into the exclusive Nollywood N100 million club.

Nollywood has produced a lot of movies over the years but only a few of them have crossed the N100 million mark.

Box office returns show that only 13 movies have made it past this impressive point in Nigeria's history. Only five films have crossed the N200 million mark and they are all from 2016 - 2018.

Here are all the movies in the exclusive Nollywood N100 million club:

The Wedding Party 2- N512 million*

The Wedding Party 2 - N452 million

Chief Daddy - N387.5 million

King of Boys - N245 million

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons - N237 million

Merry Men 2: Another Mission - N181 million

ALSO READ: Top 5 Nollywood movies that won at the box office in 2019

A Trip to Jamaica - N181 million

10 Days in Sun City - N178 million

30 Days in Atlanta - N163 million

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free - N161 million

Sugar Rush - N152 million

Your Excellency - N145.9 million

Bling Lagosians - N120 million

*This figure is according to Vanguard.