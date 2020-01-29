"Sugar Rush" has joined the exclusive N200 million club less than a week after it was reinstated in Nigerian cinemas.

The action comedy film was temporarily banned for a week by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

It is the second movie released in 2019 to have surpassed the N200M mark.

The movie grossed N110 million in its first week and earned an additional N55 million by its third week before it was suspended from screening in Nigerian cinemas by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Box Office (ceanigeria)

According to the Executive Director of NFVCB, Adedayo Thomas, the star-studded film was banned because the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition had expired.

However, he took the blame for delaying the approval of the movie writing, “I, however, take responsibility for the gap in communication and the delay in granting final approval as the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition expired before we could release an official statement due to my preoccupation with extant responsibilities and a backlog of movies requiring approval as a result of the December rush."

Once the movie was reinstated in theatres on Thursday, January 16, 2020, the action-comedy quickly raked in an additional N27 million.

Box Office (ceanigeria)

Now showing for the fifth week, "Sugar Rush" has earned a total of N211 million. It is the second film released in 2019 to have surpassed the N200M mark. The first is "Merry Men 2: Another Mission" with N225 million.

Written and directed by Kayode Kasum, the movie follows three sisters—Shola, Bola, and Susan—who go on a speeding spree after coming across 800,000 dollars.

Their newfound fortune lands them in trouble when the many claimants turn up to recover the lost bounty.

It features Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Bisola Aiyeola, and Omoni Oboli. Other castmates include Tobi Bakre, Mawuli Gavor, Toke Makinwa, Nkem Owoh, Zack Orji, and Williams Uchemba.