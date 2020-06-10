This is the second consecutive year the Cameroon conflict has topped the list.

Cameroon faces three separate emergencies. These are an exacerbation of Boko Haram attacks in the north, a violent conflict in the English-speaking west, and a Central African refugee crisis.

The report said that the contributing factors for the country topping the list are the ineffective conflict resolution, global news silence, and a massive aid funding shortfall.

The country’s Anglophone minority are fighting for autonomy after what they describe as decades of marginalisation by the central government and the French-speaking majority.

Some of the separatists have declared autonomy over two regions. However, President Paul Biya has rejected this move.

The refugee crisis in the neighbouring Central African Republic (CAR) has also affected that Cameroon. Meanwhile, there are continuous attacks in the north from the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

The annual list of neglected crises is based on three criteria: lack of funding, lack of media attention, and political and diplomatic neglect.

African countries take 9 spots on the list of 10 on the list. Venezuela is the only non-African country this year.

The report also mentioned the ongoing armed conflict in the Sahel region, that includes Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which has caused European countries to deploy military forces.

Meanwhile, Niger and Burkina Faso appeared on the list for the first time.

The report said that humanitarian crises in all countries mentioned in this year's list are expected to worsen throughout 2020, also due to the coronavirus pandemic.