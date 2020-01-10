The lineup for this year's event has been revealed.

Last year, it featured only two Nigerian acts - Burna Boy and Mr Eazi.

This time, there is just one Nigerian act but a lot more African artists on the bill.

The Coachella 2020 lineup is officially out. Unlike last year when Mr Eazi and Burna Boy performed at the festival, this time, we only have one Nigerian act on the bill.

Seun Kuti has been billed to perform at this year's festival. He is a well renowned Nigerian musician and the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

He will be performing with his father's former band Egypt 80 on April 11th and 18th. This will be his second time performing at the famous event.

His first Coachella booking was eight years ago. He is now the first Nigerian repeat performer at the festival.

Other African acts

He is joined by the following African artists:

Aya Nakamura (Malian indigene)

Black Coffee (South African DJ)

Sampa the Great (Australian-Zambian singer).

Headlining the popular annual event, held in Indio, California are the rock band, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Other big names on the lineup include 21 Savage, Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and Big Sean.

The festival will take place on April 10-12 and 17-19, 2019.