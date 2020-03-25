Pump prices of fuel in Ghana continue to slide in the current pricing window as effects of the Coronavirus continue to bite.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have accordingly adjusted their pump prices. Of the top six OMCs selected, GOIL’s prices are lowest, while Shell and Engen are highest still above GH₵5 per litre.

Here are 6 fuel stations in Ghana with the cheapest prices following the coronavirus outbreak:

1. Allied fuel station

Allied fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵4.92 and diesel at GH₵4.95.

Allied Filling Station

2. Engen

Engen fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.11 and diesel at GH₵ 5.10.

Engen Filling Station

3. Shell

This fuel station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵ 5.10 and diesel at GH₵5.12

A branch of the Shell filling station

4. Total

Total filling station sells a litre of petrol at GH₵4.81 and diesel at GH₵4.81.

Total Filling Station

5. Goil

This OMC sells its litre of diesel at GH¢4.82 and petrol at GH¢4.80.

Goil Filling Station

6. Puma

This fuel station in the country sells a litre of diesel at GH¢4.94 and petrol at GH¢4.94.