A passenger from Guangzhou, China arrived at Kenya Airways on January 28, 2020, with flu-like symptoms. This was Kenya's first suspected case of the scary virus and the second one in Africa.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia is dealing with four possible cases of the deadly outbreak after four students landed from China with similar symptoms.

Other countries in the area have been advised to activate standard flu screening at airports for passengers coming from China.

On January 28, 2020, Business Insider SSA reported that Africa may be dealing with its first case of the deadly Coronavirus in Ivory Coast.

Now, there are reports that there are more suspected cases of the deadly virus in other parts of the continent - Kenya and Ethiopia.

Kenya gets its first suspected case of the deadly virus

A passenger arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on January 28, 2020, from Guangzhou, China with flu-like symptoms.

The unnamed student in his early 20s was immediately rushed to hospital by the Ministry of Health at 9.30 am.

He was later admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) isolation ward.

Countries or territories with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus AFP

The hospital’s Communication Manager Hezekiel Gikambi has confirmed that the student has been quarantined over fears that he might be infected with the coronavirus.

“He was brought by the airport surveillance ambulance and is currently going through tests to rule out or confirm if he indeed has the disease,” the official told the Daily Nation.

Ethiopia deals with four suspected cases

Africa News reports that four Ethiopians suspected of being infected by coronavirus have been placed in isolation for testing.

According to the Ministry of Health, “The students arrived in Ethiopia from a university in Wuhan, China’s worst-affected city by the disease."

There are now six suspected cases of coronavirus across the continent. Residents all over the continent have been advised not to panic and to take the appropriate steps required to reduce the risk of spread of the deadly virus.

How to protect yourself from Coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO)

You should visit the nearest health centre in case of fever, cough, or breathing difficulties.