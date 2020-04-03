This makes the country the 50th African country and the first southern African country that has recorded the pandemic.

The President of the country, Peter Mutharika confirmed the cases on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in a Special Address to the Nation.

He disclosed that all three cases were confirmed in Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi.

Adding that one of the patients is a 63-year-old who had recently travelled to India. The other two are her relation and her domestic worker.

A week ago, Mutharika declared a state of national disaster over the pandemic which continues to spread across the continent.

With Malawi officially becoming the 50th African country to be infected, there are four countries uninfected. These include Lesotho, Comoros, South Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe.