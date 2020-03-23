The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh has disclosed that reducing the cost of data to boost communication amidst the coronavirus pandemic, could increase traffic that will affect internet speed.

According to him, reducing the cost of data will increase traffic and affect internet speed as the current system cannot handle the load.

This comes after the government of Ghana advised citizens to stay safe and avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

Following the advise, several organisations have asked their staff to work from home, and with schools closed for four weeks, data usage is expected to go up as students stay home.

As a result, there have been calls for a reduction in the cost of data, just as some steps have been taken to encourage more digital financial transactions.

In view of this, Mr Adadevoh while speaking in an interview with Accra based Citi FM said, “Once you lower prices, invariably the 150 percent growth in capacity will become 300 percent growth in capacity. If we can’t even accommodate 150 percent increase in traffic; then creating a situation where we have to accommodate 300 percent increase in traffic will be a challenge,” he warned.

He added that any attempt to reduce prices of data will be counterproductive, resulting in low productivity.

“All the government workers have gone home and require a network that can allow them to be productive, but will be denied that ability because the network will become very slow, grinding to a halt,” he added.

The CEO further stated that even though some observers may think a price reduction will be good for consumers in times like this, the overall economic impact will rather be negative.

“We have to be very careful. The economic impact is significantly larger than a reduction in price of data.”

He, while providing some information on the recent increase in internet usage due to COVID-19, disclosed that there has been an upsurge in the use of social media and movie streaming sites.