This is according to a Facebook post by Dr Yared Agidew who runs a hospital in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Dr Agidew said the 114-year-old man was treated at Eka kotebe hospital where he works.

Research has shown that people over the age of 80 are the most vulnerable if they contract the virus.

Post on Facebook by Dr Yared Agidew

However, Dr Yared in a social media post said that the over 100-year-old man "is fully recovered."

Dr Yared said in his post in Amharic “he is now in good health.”

"Long life and health for our health workers!"

Ethiopia has recorded nearly 5,000 cases of the virus and 75 deaths.