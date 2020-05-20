This is according to figures released by the Ghana Health Service.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 6,096.
The death toll remains the same – 31.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 4,536
Ashanti Region - 888
Central Region - 256
Western Region - 111
Eastern Region - 100
Western North Region - 57
Volta Region - 41
Northern Region - 31
Oti Region - 26
Upper East Region - 26
Upper West Region - 21
North East Region - 2
Bono Region - 1
Savannah Region - 0
Ahafo Region - 0
Bono East Region - 0