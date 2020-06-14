In a tweet on the update on the case count, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that 304 new cases have been recorded.

This means that the country’s case count of COVID-19 has increased to 11,422.

The GHS indicated that the number of recoveries has increased to 4,156.

Find the regional breakdown of the case counts below:

Greater Accra Region – 6,997

Ashanti Region – 2,021

Western Region – 951

Central Region – 621

Volta Region – 250

Eastern Region – 204

Upper East Region – 128

Oti Region – 94

Western North Region – 79

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1