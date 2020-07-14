According to the authorities, this is an internationally backed plan for the people of Sudan.

This stimulus package is funded from $1.8 billion pledged by 40 countries at a conference last month in Germany.

The pledge was to help the North African country as it transitions from three decades of rule under now-ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Director of the Finance Ministry’s digital transformation agency, Essam Abbas told AFP that "The programme is based on supporting 80 percent of the country's population with direct cash support from the state."

"It's a project that aims to help this segment of the population in facing the economic reforms head-on," he added.

A beneficiary, Yasser Mohamed al-Nour said the handouts given will go a long way to improve his economic status and his family.

"I have a family of 11 and I work in a tailor's shop. I receive 2,500 pounds (about $21) from the finance ministry monthly," he said.