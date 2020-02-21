Anthill Studios, Nigerian animation and film studio, is set to release a movie called "DOD."

It will be Nollywood's first time-travel family adventure feature.

Below is everything we know so far about Anthill Studios' second movie.

"DOD," which has been dubbed Nollywood's first family adventure film, is officially in the works.

Here is everything you need to know about this project:

Plot

"DOD" has been described as a family adventure drama based on two teenagers, Chidi and Rotimi.

They get the opportunity to use magic to travel back in time and change the financial situation of their parents.

Who is in it?

The leads are played by Denola Grey and Olumide Oworu.

Other members of the cast include Jide Kososko, Nobert Young, Ireti Doyle Ini Dima- Okojie, Toyin Abraham, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Gbemi Akinlade, Instagram sensations - Broda Shaggi, and Og Tega.

There is also a monkey called Abu Saint, who plays Stryker.

Who is in charge?

The movie is produced by Victoria Akujobi of Anthill Studios and Isioma Osaje. It is written by Akhigbe Ilozobhie, better known as Akay Mason, and Abosi Ogba. They will also be directing the project.

Ogba is a first-time director while Mason made his directorial debut with a 2019 Nigerian drama thriller film called "Elevator Baby."

This is Anthill Studios' second feature film. The studio's first "Elevator Baby" has received six nominations for the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

When is it coming out?

An official release date for "DOD" has not been announced yet.