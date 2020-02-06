For years, scientists claimed that coffee is the absolute worst since it can increase the risk of heart disease, stunts growth and have damaging effects on the digestive tract.

Now recent studies are saying that this same beverage can lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, stroke, cancer and even help coffee drinkers live longer.

However, both parties can agree that drinking too much of this controversial beverage is detrimental to one's health. Below is a healthier alternative with the same energising effect you get from a cup of coffee.

For many people, a cup of coffee is the only thing that can keep them alert and give them the energy they need to get through the day.

However, a study published in December 2019 in Nature Scientific Reports, has found a healthier replacement that gives people the same effect without any of the side effects that come with drinking too much coffee.

After studying 59 participants, aged 18 to 40, half of whom consumed caffeine regularly, researchers from Western University and the University of British, Columbia found that exercising can give people the same effect they get from drinking coffee.

They studied the participants' ability to process and recall information quickly after 20 minutes of light jogging or brisk walking on the treadmill; after consuming an average cup of coffee; and finally without coffee or exercise.

Researchers found that a quick session of aerobic exercise like walking can improve your focus the way your cup of coffee does. They discovered that 20 minutes of brisk walking on a treadmill boosted the participants' working memory the way caffeine does.

The researchers also found that exercise can reduce the fatigue, sluggishness and other symptoms that come with caffeine withdrawals.

"Furthermore, acute aerobic exercise and caffeine administration demonstrated some utility in reducing caffeine withdrawal symptoms induced by a 12-hour caffeine deprivation period," they stated.

The addictive nature of caffeine and the withdrawal symptoms that come when people go hours without a cup of coffee is one of the reasons why this beverage is controversial.

More reasons to ditch coffee for physical activity

