This, according to the GES, is to create awareness of the importance and use of Mathematics in everyday life.

The Accra Metro Director of Education, Mr Stephen Abamfo, said this in a letter it issued to the media.

“On this day, pre-schools learners (Primary One to senior high school (SHS Three) are engaged with Mathematics activities to earmark and celebrate the day,” he said.

Event

It said this year’s event would be on the theme: “The Role of Mathematics in Ghana Beyond Aid”.

The letter to all circuit supervisors charged the supervisors to ensure that on Friday, February 14, 2020, they observe all the day’s activities that had been proposed.

Activities

The activities include hands-on activities in practical activities in Mathematics, debate on Mathematics related motions, such as Maths, is important in our everyday lives; Mathematics quiz competitions; Mathematics fairs; solving of word problems; solving of past questions by BECE and WASSCE candidates; Mathematics related career counselling sessions; a talk on the theme for the celebration and the playing of Maths games.

“Images and pictures on celebration activities should be sent to Vivian via WhatsApp ... and reports officially forwarded to my outfit on Monday, February 17, 2020, for onward submission,” the letter said.

Every February 14, Valentine’s Day, is set aside as a day to show love to one another.