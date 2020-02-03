Mr Aboagye died at the Cape Coast Regional Hospital in the Central Region after a short illness.

He was the Chief Executive of the GIPC under the Atta-Mills administration between 2009 and 2012.

He died on Monday (February 3, 2020). He was to turn 70 years tomorrow (Tuesday, February 4, 2020) but died early Monday morning.

He left behind a wife and four children.

The deceased was the former Member of Parliament for Ahanta West Constituency.

He is the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for that constituency.

Confirming the news. the Western Regional Secretary of the NDC, Joe Nelson, told Accra-based Citi FM that they have heard of the death but the family is yet to inform them officially.