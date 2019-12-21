It is also a therapy. The thousands of artists across the country and beyond release music fairly regularly. Such songs and records fall into different genres and categories hence you will never miss a new or trending song that meets your taste.
Finding the music that sets the tone for vacation while in Ghana on the Year of Return can be a daunting task.
The songs you listen must tell a story, create an atmosphere and enhance the beautiful emotions.
The following list features the songs in Ghana to listen to on the Year of Return.
Sarkodie – Adonai feat Castro
Joe Mettle - Bo Noo Ni feat Luingi McClean
Shatta Wale – My Level
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damian Marley
Stonebwoy – Come from far
R2Bees – Boys Kasa
Samini – My Own
Wiyaala – Africa
Kuami Eugene – Wish Me Well
Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
Kwesi Arthur – Don’t Keep Me Waiting
Becca – Yes I Do feat Tiwa Savage
KiDi – Mr Badman feat Kwesi Arthur
King Promise – Bra feat Kojo Antwi
Okyeame Kwame -BRA (Come Back) ft Wutah Afriyie
Sarkodie - Saara ft. Efya
Daddy Lumba - Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo
Adina - Sika
MzVee ft Patoranking - Sing My Name