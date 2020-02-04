This means that passengers on Emirates can look forward to the hilarious, movie on the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice.

About the movie ‘Away Bus’

Produced by Peter Sedufia and Kofi Asamoah, ‘Away Bus’ stars Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin who play sisters on a race to raise funds for their mother’s urgent surgery, and when all options fail, plot to rob a highway bus, with further twists and turn along the way.

The film also features some of Ghana’s popular actors from both the Twi (Kumawood) and English speaking (Ghallywood) cinema.

The Emirates’ ice system

Emirates’ ice system allows passengers to choose from over 4,500 channels of film, TV shows, music and games, Live TV, on-demand and in multiple languages throughout every flight.

This is the first airline in the world to offer in-seat TV screens in all classes.

Passengers have asses to in-seat screens in all classes at up to 13.3 inches wide in Economy Class, 23 inches wide in Business Class and 32 inches in First Class.