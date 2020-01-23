Another Nigerian movie has been added to this American streaming service.

This time, it's Asurf Oluseyi's debut feature film "Hakkunde."

It was released in local cinemas back in 2017.

Asurf Oluseyi's debut feature film "Hakkunde" is coming to Netflix.

Written by the director Oluseyi and Gift Imafidon, the 2017 drama-comedy tells an intriguing story of a graduate who has been job hunting for four years.

On set of movie "Hakkunde"

Viewers watch on as the young man faces the challenges that come with being unemployed in the Nigerian society, while on a journey of self-discovery. The movie was shot in Lagos state and Northern Nigeria.

It is led by Frank Donga and Toyin Aimkahu as Akande and Yewande. Other castmates include Rahama Sadau, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Bukky Ajayi and Ibrahim Daddy.

ALSO READ: Frank Donga shines as Hakkunde impresses with comedy and drama

Months after its release in Nigerian theatres in August 2017, "Hakkunde” won a merit award at The IndieFEST Film Awards.

The movie also won Best Nigerian Film 2017 at the African International Film Festival 2017.

It will be available for streaming on January 31, 2020.

"Side Chick Gang"

In other African news, a Ghanaian movie called "Side Chick Gang" is also coming to Netflix.

The drama/comedy follows three female friends who quit their jobs as ushers once they discover they can find out they can make money by exposing cheating husbands and boyfriends.

The cast includes Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, Sika Osei, Bernard Nyarko, Eddie Kufour and Akofa Edjeane.

It will be available on January 31, 2020.