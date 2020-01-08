Asian and European countries took the top positions while African countries took up a chunk of the bottom positions.
The newly released show an overall decline in the value of African passports over the past 10 years.
The report, which ranks passports based on their total visa-free score and data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), blames this decline on political instability and conflict.
A Seychelles passport is the most powerful in Africa, for the third year in a row. It is followed by Mauritius and South Africa.
Somalia is the weakest passport in Africa followed by Libya and Sudan.
Here is the list of the 15 least powerful passports in the continent, according to the 2020 Henley Passport Index:
- Somalia
Global ranking - 104
Visa-free access to no country
- Libya
Global ranking - 102
Visa-free access to 37 countries
- Sudan
Global ranking - 100
Visa-free access to no country
- Eritrea
Global ranking - 98
Visa-free access to no country
- Congo (Dem Republic)
Global ranking - 98
Visa-free access to no country
- South Sudan
Global ranking - 96
Visa-free access to no country
- Ethiopia
Global ranking 96
Visa-free access to 43 countries
- Nigeria
Global ranking - 95
Visa-free access to no country
- Djibouti
Global ranking - 95
Visa-free access to 46 countries
- Congo (Rep)
Global ranking - 94
Visa-free access to 47 countries
- Liberia
Global ranking - 93
Visa-free access to no country
- Egypt
Global ranking - 93
Visa-free access to no country
- Cameroon
Global ranking - 93
Visa-free access to no country
- Burundi
Global ranking - 93
Visa-free access to no country
- Angola
Global ranking - 93
Visa-free access to 49 cuountries