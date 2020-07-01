The council decided to update the list every two weeks.

The unanimous decision by the European Council is not legally binding. This means that countries can choose not to open up to all the listed countries.

There are some African countries on the list. Below is the list of African countries allowed into Europe for now.

· Algeria

· Morocco

· Rwanda

Below are the 12 non-African countries

· Australia

· Canada

· Georgia

· Japan

· Montenegro

· New Zealand

· Serbia

· South Korea

· Thailand

· Tunisia

· Uruguay

· China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity