According to the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Isaac Odoom, the Assembly had to oblige to calls from residents for the rituals to be performed before traders could occupy the market.

The DCE said this when he appeared before the country’s Parliament Public Accounts Committee sitting on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Although Mr Odoom could not disclose the amount of money that was spent on the rituals, told the Chairman of the Committee, James Avedzi, that the items included a lamb and Schnapp.

“In the Breman Benin market, after the handing over was done, the people said they are not going to use the place simply because they are afraid to use it so the assembly had to pacify the gods. I don’t know why they refused to sell at the place but I heard that they said if they went there to sell, they may die and so as a result of that, they actually informed the assembly to pacify the gods which we have done and prayer too was said,” he said.

Adding that the move “has allowed them to enter the market to sell. They have a traditional person in the community and items were bought for him to pacify the gods. The items included a lamb and some Schnapp. I can’t give the prices now because it is a traditional thing.”