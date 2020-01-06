Sol Generation, a renowned record label company owned by Sauti Sol took to the stage and belted one tune after another until the clock struck midnight and ushered a new year, 2020.

(L-R) Angel Mbithe,Bensoul and Lonah Nkirote. (courtesy)

Speaking at the event, East Afircan Breweries Limited (EABL) Reserve Brand Ambassador Alex Kavita noted that the new year's eve party was designed with a view to create an unforgettable evening of music and celebration.

“ We are excited to partner with Blue Door for the new year's party. Looking at the year in review, we have created new and exciting ways that we can celebrate, and this year, we created something special for the End of Year party; with all the best elements of glamour, entertainment and Luxury," he said.

Cîroc Kenya partnered with Blue Door for the New Year's Eve party; offering consumers an outstanding performance from Sol Generation, a renown record label company owned by Sauti Sol.

Revellers during th Sol Generation performance. (courtesy)

"Given that we are in the holiday season, we encourage consumers to drink responsibly and not to drink and drive" Kavita added.

Ciroc also partnered with Milan and Sankara to hold exclusive new year's parties. Milan opened their new wing on 31st December 2019. Cîroc is a part of the Diageo Reserve Luxury portfolio, locally traded by EABL. Cîroc has continued to make its mark on the social scene hosting some of the most glamorous events within the region.