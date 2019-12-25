Elite Traveler has revealed the world's top 100 restaurants for 2019.

The lifestyle publication for private jet owners found the best culinary establishments in New York City, Paris and other exotic parts of the world.

Only one African restaurant made the prestigious list.

Elite Traveler's top 100 restaurants across the world for 2019 features a fine establishment from Africa.

Ranked in the 45th position is 'The Test Kitchen' which is housed in an old biscuit mill in Cape Town, South Africa.

South Africa's The Test Kitchen is one of the top 100 restaurants in the world (elitetraveler)

It was opened nine years ago by British-born chef Luke Dale-Roberts who is the head chief.

According to the publication, "The Test Kitchen offers a truly unique dining experience unlikely to be replicated anywhere else."

Dishes include the following:

BBQ broccoli

Sword Belly Greek Salad

Quail Picnic

Poultry Picnic

Mozambique langoustine cooked right at your table.

These meals are served in either of the two dining areas - the dark or light rooms.

More accolades

This is not the first time the restaurant has received such high praise.

Earlier this year, it was voted the 44th Best Restaurant in the world and the best in Africa for the second year in a row. It had already made the list twice before 2018.

This made Dale-Roberts the only chef in Africa whose restaurant has been featured four times.

“Since its inception in 2010, I’ve always wanted to feature on the list. It really has become an excellent reflection of who is making waves in the international food arena," he said.

The Test Kitchen is currently regarded as one of the most popular restaurants in Cape Town which explains why it takes a while (there is a three-month waiting list) to get a reservation.