According to this year’s Mastercard Annual Love Index released on Thursday, the number of Kenyans who go on rendezvous in hotels has risen by 65% between 2017 and 2019.

In Kenya, sentimental spending around Valentine’s Day has increased even more – up by 32% since 2017.

And waiting in their wake to make a killing are some of the high-end international hotel chains who have since rolled out the red carpet for Kenyans not shy to spend by unveiling tempting Valentine offers.

Kenyans are big spenders when it comes to love matters and are increasingly going all out to have the best romantic excursion money can buy.

According to this year’s Mastercard Annual Love Index released on Thursday, the number of Kenyans who go on rendezvous in hotels has risen by 65% between 2017 and 2019, against a 22% global increase.

“Now in its fifth year, the findings reveal that the world’s "love economy" is growing five times faster than the global economy, with Valentine’s Day spend around the world up 17 percent since 2017,” it indicates.

Without flowers, Valentine’s Day is never complete and without Kenya, it might as well be dead

In Kenya, sentimental spending around Valentine’s Day has increased even more – up by 32% since 2017, with the overall transactions up by 51%.

Kenyans also spent 37% more than they did in 2017 on booking flights and trips, travelling with their partners to celebrate this special time of the year.

“Kenyans are keeping pace with global trends and favouring experiences over traditional gifts. It’s clear that the younger generation values the opportunity to create a shared experience,” said Adam Jones, Area Business Head East Africa, Mastercard.

Rosemary Kimunya at the flower festival. (Facebook)

Similarly, Valentine’s Day cards score big in Kenyan hearts. In 2019, Kenyans spending on cards increased by 24% from the previous year, and by 5% from 2017 to 2018.

The Index, a study of transactions ahead of Valentine’s Day (February 11-14 of the three years) identifies spending habits and trends during this period by analysing credit, debit and prepaid card transactions from 53 countries around the world.

And waiting in their wake to make a killing are some of the high-end international hotel chains based in Kenya who have since rolled out the red carpet for Kenyans not shy to spend by unveiling tempting Valentine offers.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi Arboretum. (courtesy)

Take Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi Arboretum, which flung open its doors just last month but is already throwing its weight. Dubbed ‘head over heels’ is one of their valentine packages worth $20,000 (Sh2 million) which entails a couple spending the night in their presidential suite, enjoying an almond milk and roses bath, limo transfers, a candle diner by the beach and a return private chopper ride to Diani among a long list of fun activities.

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Nairobi,

Not wishing to be left behind either is Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Nairobi, which operates in 27 countries with 84 hotels, which is dangling a ‘sweet escape’ valentine deal worth $275 (Sh27,500) to woo Kenyans this valentine day. A 5 course dinner at their signature revolving restaurant overlooking Nairobi also goes for $65 (Sh6500) per person this valentine.

A night stay at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi this valentine will set one back at least $275 (Sh27,500).