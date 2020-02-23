"Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" is coming back for a limited theatrical release.

It will be available in cinemas all over the country for a few days.

This Nigerian drama thriller film is the sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic "Living in Bondage."

After a successful run in Nigerian cinemas, "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" is coming back.

The news was announced by Charles Okpaleke, the movie's executive producer, on February 22, 2020.

According to him, the 2019 sequel will be back for a limited theatrical release for three days next month.

"Ask and you shall receive!!!! A limited “3 days only” release for people who didn’t see LIB and for those who want to see it again. Save the date. 3 days in cinemas nationwide,” he wrote.

This will be an opportunity for people to see the film again on the big screen before it is available on streaming platforms, which Okpaleke says will happen very soon.

"Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" is coming to streaming platforms soon (Credit: Instagram/charlesofplay)

Plot

"Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" is a sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic, "Living in Bondage."

The original film followed Andy Okeke, a married man who sacrifices his wife for wealth due to his dissatisfaction with his current financial status.

Directed by Ramsey Nouah, the 2019 sequel tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s son whose quest for the lavish life takes him down the same questionable path his father took.

Written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, it features familiar faces like Kenneth Okonkwo, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, and Kanayo O. Kanayo.

New additions include Nouah, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, Munachi Abii and Swanky JKA, who was only three months old when the first movie came out.

It opened in theatres on November 8, 2019, with N25.8 million and quickly grossed a total of N48.6 million within seven days. At over N163 million, it is now one of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time.

The film bagged 11 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) nominations including Best Actor in a Drama, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director.

The winners will be revealed at the live edition of the event in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, March 14, 2020.