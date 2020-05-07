The Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah told Accra-Citi FM that the two were arrested after they mistakenly called him instead of the contract killer.

The 27-year-old suspect, Mavis Brepor, popularly called Maadwoa, is married to David Gator, 52, with three children.

She had planned with her 50-year-old boyfriend, Patrick Asare, to kill her husband so they could settle down.

ACP Buah said through investigations, he discovered that Mavis Brepor and her boyfriend had gone into a blood covenant to live together, therefore, necessitating the need to eliminate David Gator.

He said that Patrick Asare, mixed up some of the digits of the would-be contract killer and called him. During the conversation with Patrick Asare, ACP Buah realised that the boyfriend was willing to pay GHC100,000 to kill Maadwoa’s husband.

The Police Commander feigned interest and used undercover investigators and detectives to talk to the suspect.

He added that it took about three to four weeks to get the suspect to come to Kumasi after they made him believe throughout the phone conversations that they were contract killers from Sefwi.

They asked Patrick Asare to come to Kumasi so that they can follow him to the town to kill his girlfriend’s husband.

The police chief added that the suspects confirmed that they had earlier thought of other ways to kill the victim including poisoning him with grinded bottles but had had to change plan since there was the risk of killing her kids alongside the victim.

He added that the suspect admitted in his caution statement after his arrest that he conspired with the target’s wife to kill him so that they could go on with their relationship without any hindrance.

The suspect led the Police to Pamen where Mavis was also arrested. They are both currently in Police custody and being processed for court.

However, Mavis said that the boyfriend, Patrick Asare, used “juju” on her, thus, confusing her to conspire with him. She has asked for forgiveness.