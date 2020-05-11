She is popularly referred to as ‘the black mermaid’.

Ngcobo who has over 13 years of experience in the Maritime industry studied first at a high school in Durban, South Africa.

She then went to the Durban University of Technology.

Afterward, she was accepted into a Cadetship Programme by leading container shipping company Maersk Group.

She later qualified as a Deck Officer, which allowed her to serve onboard all sized vessels sailing on international waters.

She qualified for her second licence as a Master on Port Operations vessels, becoming Africa’s first female dredge master.

Londy Ngcobo

As a dredge master, she is required to work on dredgers, ships that remove sediments and debris from the bottom of lakes, rivers, harbours, and other water bodies.

Ngcobo’s background includes Maritime Studies, International Merchant shipping experience, Advanced dredging from the Netherlands IHC.

She currently works as Maritime Compliance Manager for Transnet National Ports Authority, Founder of Global Maritime Youth, and Chief Executive of Womaritime Experts, a consulting firm in the shipping industry.

Beyond her career in the Maritime industry, Londy is also passionate about women and youth empowerment.