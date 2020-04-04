This year, the business magazine list had 100 nominations in total before short-listing to the 30, changing the face of business and society today.

The list also considered for selection those who were under the age of 30 as of March 31, 2020.

The youngest list-maker this year is just 16.

“Leaving an ordinary career path to start something new and original is difficult and lonely, and success is not linear. Making the list must also be an incredible encouragement to the brave young people who’ve struck out on their own,” Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer at Grey Africa said.

Here are the Ghanaians who made it on the list

Wisdom Mawuli Parku, 26, Founder, Majora Group

Wisdom Mawuli Parku

Lewis Appiagyei, 16, Car racer

Lewis Appiagyei

Scilla Owusu, 23, Video Director, Producer, Screenwriter, and Founder of Youngtrepreneurs