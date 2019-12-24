Nollywood films are taking over the box office as more moviegoers choose to spend their money on local films.

Thanks to this new trend, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun’s "Merry Men 2: Another Mission" has displaced foreign blockbusters like "Jumanji" and "Star Wars."

It is now the king of the box office with over N36 million in its opening weekend.

Ayo ‘AY’ Makun’s "Merry Men 2: Another Mission" is out and ruling the box office.

After spending four days in 54 cinemas, the 2019 sequel has managed to displace Sony’s "Jumanji: The Next Level" and the newly released "Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker."

Figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that Merry Men 2 has grossed N36.89 million in its first weekend (December 20-22, 2019).

Top 20 films 20th-22nd December 2019 (ceanigeria)

So far, the movie's cumulative gross is currently at N41.6 million.

ALSO READ: Nigerian moviegoers are gradually choosing Nollywood films over foreign movies in cinemas

"Merry Men 2: Another Mission"

The sequel continues the original story started in the 2018 "Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons."

Ayo, Naz, Amaju and Remi, the charming foursome known as the Merry Men, meet their match in some ladies determined to make them pay for their atrocities.

Directed by Toka McBaror and produced by Ayo AY Makun, the movie features Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, Falz, Williams Uchemba, Regina Daniels, BBNaija’s Alex Unusual, Nancy Isime, Iretiola Doyle, and Damilola Adegbite.