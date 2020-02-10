After years of acquiring just Nigerian movies, Netflix is now adding TV shows to the list.

Two interesting series are coming to the popular American streaming platform.

These latest additions join Obi Emelonye’s "Crazy, Lovely, Cool" and Ebonylife Film’s "Sons of Caliphate."

Netflix has picked up two Nigerian TV shows.

Joining the streaming platform's expanding roster of Nollywood content are EbonyLife TV’s “Fifty," the series and "Castle & Castle."

Here is everything you need to know about them:

Fifty

This series picks up where the 2015 "Fifty" movie left off. Set in Lagos, the TV show continues to follow four women at the height of their careers.

The ladies - Tola, Elizabeth, Maria and Kate - have to balance their personal lives while juggling with their career and family as they approach 50.

The cast includes Dakore Akande, Iretiola Doyle, Omoni Oboli, Linda Osifo and Uzor Osimkpa.

"Fifty" started streaming on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Castle & Castle

Dubbed Africa’s first legal series, it tells the story of a couple, who have to deal with the challenges that come with being in the same industry.

Directed by Tope Oshin, Niyi Akinmolayan and Kenneth Gyang, the show stars Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Eku Edewor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Etim Effiong, Dorcas Shola Fapson and media personality, Denola Grey.

"Castle & Castle" will start showing this Friday, February 14, 2020.