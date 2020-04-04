Spread across categories like finance, tech, art, and sports, it features 30 young entrepreneurs in Africa who are innovating their respective industries.
With Nigeria topping the list, below are the young entrepreneurs who made the list.
Every year, Forbes Africa releases a list of top 30 under 30 young Africans who are doing amazing things for themselves and for their community.
This year wasn’t any different and the publication released names of 30 Africans sourced from four categories featuring 30 in each: Business, Technology, Creatives and Sports.
Nigeria makes up the majority of honorees in the list, shedding light on the entrepreneurial and can-do spirit of the young people in the country.
South Africa and Botswana had four of their young entrepreneurs on the list. Ghana had three young people while Uganda had two of its young entrepreneurs on the list.
Cameroon, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Sudan and Ivory had one young entrepreneur making the list.
Here are the Nigerians on this year’s list:
1. DJ Cuppy, 27, DJ, Founder and Director, Red Velvet Music Group
Industry: Entertainment
2. Mr Eazi, 28, Musician and Founder, emPawa Africa
Industry: Entertainment
3. Patoranking, 29, Musician
Industry: Entertainment
4. Tracy Batta, 29, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Smoothie Express
Industry: Food and Beverage
5. Olajumoke Oduwole, 29, Founder and CEO and Senior Web Developer, KJK Communication Limited
Industry: Tech / software development
6. Swanky Jerry, 28, Founder, Chief Creative Officer, Swanky Signatures
Industry: Fashion
7. Davies Okeowo, 29, Co-founder and CEO, Enterprise Hill and Competence Africa
Industry: Business Development
8. Maryam Gwadabe, 29, Founder and CEO, Blue Sapphire Hub
Industry: ICT
9. Asisat Oshoala, 25,Footballer
Industry: Sports