Okorafor, the American-born daughter of Nigerian immigrants, released her critically acclaimed book -"Binti" back in 2015.

Years later, the three-part science fiction novella has won the 2016 Hugo Award for Best Novella , the 2016 Nebula Award and other prominent literary awards.

It is now the latest book to be adapted into a TV series.

Nnedi Okorafor's award-winning book "Binti" is coming to your TV screen.

Set in a technologically and socially advanced future, the book tells the story of a brilliant and rebellious young woman destined to lead her community in Africa.

She rejects her family’s wishes to lead and chooses instead to attend the most prestigious academy in the galaxy.

News of the TV adaptation was announced by The Hollywood Reporter. According to the report, the script is being written by both Okorafor and writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

The latter has written for popular shows like Regina King's "Watchmen" and Jennifer Anniston's "The Morning Show."

Okorafor confirmed the news on social media writing, "Finally, I can be public about it!"

The TV show is set to premiere on Hulu.

In other Okorafor news

The renowned author is one of the brilliant minds behind Viola Davis' drama series called "Wild Seed."

She is co-writing the show with Kenyan film director and author, Wanuri Kahiu. It is based on the first of award-winning author Octavia Butler's "Patternist" sci-fi series.

The two describe the show as "expansive, disturbing, and unique. Wild Seed stays with you. It's a love/hate story of African immortals that connects people on the African continent to the Diaspora."

" It merges the mystical and the scientific seamlessly. You're going to see shape-shifting, body jumping, telepaths, people born with the ability to defy the laws of physics, all in the context of our past, present and future world," they add.

The show is being developed by Davis and her husband's Julius Tennon's company - JuVee Productions.