It is officially the sequel season in Nollywood as more classics are getting remade now more than ever.

The latest is "Nneka The Pretty Serpent," a blockbuster from the early 1990s.

Below is everything you need to know about this 2020 remake and the original film.

Nigerian film producer Charles Okpaleke is on a roll. Since releasing "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free," he has acquired the rights to Nollywood classics - "Glamour Girls" and "RattleSnake."

Now, he has added another impressive movie to the list - "Nneka the Pretty Serpent."

"Nneka, the pretty serpent" is back (Twitter/DTNollywoodblog)

Announcing the news online on January 30, 2020, he wrote, "We’ve been waiting to announce this! Nneka is Back, and this time she’s going for the Jugular."

Here is what we know so far:

Release Date

The movie is set to hit Nigerian cinemas in December 2020. It will be released at the same time as "RattleSnake," which will be in theatres in Nov/Dec 2020.

Distribution Rights

It will be distributed by Genesis Cinemas and Naira Box.

About the original movie

As the name suggests, the movie told the story of Nneka, a mermaid disguised as a human whose mission on earth was to go after married men.

The movie was produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor and directed by Zeb Ejiro in 1992.

It starred Ndidi Obi as the lead character and actors like Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, Sam Loco, Kanayo O.Kanayo, James Iroha, Claude Eke and Nelly Uchendu.

Like the original "Living in Bondage," "Nneka the Pretty Serpent" was a commercial success despite being shot in Igbo with English subtitles. It also helped launch the careers of many of the actors.