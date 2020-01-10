According to the firm, which forecasts several economic indicators of countries, the unemployment rate in the country will hover around 6.6% for the greater part of this year.

It could, however, not quantify the numbers but it is believed that graduate unemployment rate will be in the hundreds of thousands.

Ghana’s unemployment rate

In Ghana, the unemployment rate measures the number of people actively looking for a job as a percentage of the labour force.

The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research report on unemployment in 2018 indicated that the unemployment rate is highest for persons with secondary school certificates (19.3per cent) and 11.3 per cent for BECE certificate holders, but 7.3 per cent for persons with tertiary educational qualifications.

The unemployment rate in Ghana increased to 6.70 per cent in 2018 from 6.60 per cent in 2017. It averaged 6.58 per cent from 1991 until 2018, reaching an all-time high of 10.40 per cent in 2000 and a record low of 4.60 per cent in 1991.