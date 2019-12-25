One of Netflix's latest additions is a Nigerian movie called "The Vendor."

The 2018 film features familiar faces like Adunni Ade, Odunlade Adekola and Jide Kosoko.

It will be available for streaming over the weekend.

Written, produced and directed by Odunlade Adekola, the comedy tells the story of a vendor, whose luck changes after meeting a rich young lady.

Adekola plays the role of the vendor. He is supported by Adunni Ade as the rich young lady.

Other members of the cast include Jide Kosoko, Eniola Ajao, Ireti Osayemi, Kayode Olaseinde, Tunde Bernard, and Mr Latin.

The movie will be available on the popular streaming service on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Netflix acquires "Falz Experience: The Movie"

Back in 2017, Nigerian lawyer turned rapper turned actor Folarin "Falz" Falana hosted his first concert at Eko Convention Centre.

During the show, he showed off his numerous personas while performing some of his hit singles with fellow Nigerian acts like Yemi Alade, Davido and Reekado Banks.

The following year, he released a movie made off the show. This movie is currently streaming on Netflix.