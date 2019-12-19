Two new castmates have been added to the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’s bestselling novel, "Americanah."

They are Uzoamaka Nwanneka "Uzo" Aduba and British-Nigerian actor Zackary Momoh.

The show will premiere sometime next year.

"Orange Is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba and "Harriet" actor Zackary Momoh have joined the TV adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’s bestselling novel, "Americanah."

They will act alongside Lupita Nyong’o, who bought the film rights back in 2014. She plays the protagonist named Ifemelu.

"Americanah has been a passion project for me since I read Chimamanda’s beautiful novel in 2013. It’s a tale that is simultaneously timely and timeless,” said Nyong’o.

Aduba acts as Uju, Ifemelu’s young aunt and confidant, who left Nigeria with her son Dike to resettle in America. Variety describes her as "a highly intelligent doctor."

Momoh plays the role of Obinze, Ifemelu's classmate and love interest. The two fall in love before departing for America.

Shadow and Act describes the series as "an incredible exploration of the human experience that crosses three continents to give an empathetic, compelling view of the complex realities of race, politics, immigration and identity."

The 10-episode limited series is being executive produced by Tony-winning actress Danai Gurira, who is also the pilot writer.

"Through Americanah, Chimamanda brought the African female voice into mainstream consciousness in an unprecedented way. It is intellectually incisive, indicting, yet full of humour, and riddled with humanity. She makes unheard voices familiar, universal and yet palpably specific," she said. "I am honoured to bring her incredible novel to life on the screen. I'm thrilled to collaborate once again with Lupita who brings her astounding ability as a performer and producer shepherding this project, along with HBO MAX's unbridled enthusiasm to bring this groundbreaking narrative to the TV audience."

It will premiere on HBO Max in 2020.